UNLV welcomes students back to a smoke-free campus

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Whether it’s through a vape, cigarette, pipe or something else it’s a no go if you’re on UNLV's campus.

This change came August 15th and eliminated all smoking or tobacco use locations on campus for everyone.

Many students are happy about the change.

"I agree with it. I feel like if you’re going to smoke or something do it at home. You don’t have to bring it out places like a school-type environment," says freshman Kailyn.

Another student, William chimes in: "I don’t vape and I’m glad they’re doing this to keep the air clean."

​From drafting the policy to funding the project, the process to go smoke free wasn't easy. The COVID-19 pandemic also helped push the idea along.

Dean of the School of Public Health Shawn Gerstenberger explains: "It’s certainly a little more challenging in Las Vegas where we do have some indoor environments where you can smoke. But a lot of it, I think, is timing. We all know we had to wear mask for the last 2 years. So in essence we made the campus smoke free already because you can’t smoke with a mask on."

The decision comes from the need of a healthy environment for all by protecting people from unwanted exposure, create a supportive environment for those hoping to quit, and promoting cleaner and healthier living. The School of Public Health says the response so far has been overwhelmingly positive.

"We haven’t gotten a lot of push back but we get a few questions about where specifically you can smoke. I’m going to take that as a good thing because they’re trying to be respectful," said Gerstenberger.

The smoke-free policy applies to all UNLV campuses and properties including the Shadow Lane campus and the Thomas and Mack Center.

There are some exceptions, like the religious or cultural burning in Native American practices but they must be approved by the provost and university office of the executive vice president.

Right now there is no immediate disciplinary action if caught smoking but you will be asked to go elsewhere off campus.

UNLV SMOKE-FREE POLICY