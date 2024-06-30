UNLV to host 2024 Teen Driver Safety Day

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — UNLV invites teen drivers or soon-to-be drivers in the Las Vegas community to attend a day-long driver education program on Thursday, July 11 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the UNLV main campus.

Teen Driver Safety Day is designed to help young drivers understand the serious consequences of distracted and impaired driving.

This highly interactive event will begin with a crash reenactment, 911 call, and police and EMS response. One of the vehicles in the mock crash will be a group of teens whose driver chose to drink and drive, and whose passengers chose to get in the car with him. The remainder of the day’s program will take place indoors and help participants see what happens due to those bad choices.

Teens will hear from a trauma surgeon discussing the treatment of the “crash victims” and from police who detail the DUI process. There will also be a staged trial for the driver attended by a judge from the Las Vegas Township Justice Court, who regularly presides over DUI cases. The day will end with a panel of family members whose lives were forever changed by a car crash.

This event is part of the 2024 National Summer Transportation Institute program held at UNLV. This federally funded summer transportation camp for Nevada high school students exposes young people to careers in the areas of transportation industry and public safety.

Please note that teens are required to stay for the entire day and will be supervised. Participants will need to bring $10 for lunch at the UNLV Dining Commons.

For more information or to register your teen, please contact Dr. Joanna Jezierska at joanna.jezierska@unlv.edu. Please RVSP by July 1 at 5 p.m. Space is available for the first 80 individuals to sign up.

