UNLV students create 'food rescue plan' for F1 event

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Grand Prix is partnering with UNLV with the goal of giving back to the community. The new partnership is giving students the opportunity for internships, F1 courses, and community service projects.

This summer, eight hospitality students at UNLV were tasked with creating a food rescue plan to address food insecurity in Southern Nevada. The global sporting event that is F1 gives students a chance to showcase their idea on the world stage from the heart of the entertainment capital of the world… talk about learning from experience!

“We took some hospitality students and said we know you guys know food and beverage, we know you get it, can you help us come up with a food rescue plan that will allow us, in year one, to divert as much waste away from the landfill as we possibly can?’ said Pilar Harris, senior director of corporate social responsibility with the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

“It was a very cool experience,” said Harrison Jones, one of the UNLV students who participated. He says the project took a lot of research, site visits, and community engagement.

“When you have events at this large of a scale, there's a lot that goes into it. And so there's potential for a lot of waste. So I think it requires that extra effort to try and just be responsible,” Jones added.

Here’s their plan:

Food that is deemed safe for consumption will go to community partners like Three Square Food Bank for re-distribution.

Food waste that can’t be saved will go to sustainability farms, Jones said.

“With the amount of food that could be recovered, I think it could help a very large part of the community,’ Jones added.

As part of this partnership— UNLV will also let the Las Vegas Grand Prix use 37 acres on Tropicana Ave. for event operations as well as parking on race days.