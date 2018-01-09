UNLV state-of-the-art hospitality building opens Jan. 16

Something brand new is open on the UNLV campus.

The classrooms are empty and plastic is still on the furniture, that's how new the Hospitality Hall is. It's the new building for the William F. Harrah College of Hospitality.

The instructors love showing off all the cutting edge equipment.

From the top floor, there's a view of the strip.

"I think they're going to love it and I have to say that I'll probably be loitering on the first day just to see what their reactions are," said Mike Del Gatto, the principal architect of the building.

This is a $60 million building. Stowe Shoemaker, the school's dean, says about half that money comes from the state and the other half from private donors, including some big names from the strip-like MGM and Caesars.

This is a huge step up from where they were. For a long time, the hospitality school has shared a space with the business school.

"We are just incredibly excited," said Shoemaker.

The first class of students will start in the new space January 16.