UNLV researchers releasing new data on crashes

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Researchers at UNLV's Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine are looking at traffic-related injuries and fatalities here in Nevada.

The Traffic Safety Research Group publishes quarterly TREND newsletters showing contributing factors to those crashes.

Researchers said 32% of Nevada's fatalities were associated with drivers running red lights.

When it comes to traffic citations in Nevada, 52% were speed-related and researchers said 34% of those were people driving over 80 miles per hour.

In Nevada, 5% of citations were for distracted driving while includes using your cell phone, illegally viewing a TV receiver, and inattentive driving.

However, when looking at overall numbers, the Nevada Department of Public Safety said crashes were down 2.22% between 2021 and 2022 and fatalities were down 0.78%.

Nevada Department of Public Safety

Nationally, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said fatalities are trending up. Close to 43,000 people died in a traffic crash in 2021 which is up from 39,000 in 2020. So far, the agency hasn't released final numbers for 2022.