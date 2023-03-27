Watch Now
Local News

Actions

UNLV researchers releasing new data on crashes

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
Posted at 12:08 PM, Mar 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-27 15:09:25-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Researchers at UNLV's Kirk Kerkorian School of Medicine are looking at traffic-related injuries and fatalities here in Nevada.

The Traffic Safety Research Group publishes quarterly TREND newsletters showing contributing factors to those crashes.

Researchers said 32% of Nevada's fatalities were associated with drivers running red lights.

When it comes to traffic citations in Nevada, 52% were speed-related and researchers said 34% of those were people driving over 80 miles per hour.

In Nevada, 5% of citations were for distracted driving while includes using your cell phone, illegally viewing a TV receiver, and inattentive driving.

However, when looking at overall numbers, the Nevada Department of Public Safety said crashes were down 2.22% between 2021 and 2022 and fatalities were down 0.78%.

2022 fatal report

Nationally, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said fatalities are trending up. Close to 43,000 people died in a traffic crash in 2021 which is up from 39,000 in 2020. So far, the agency hasn't released final numbers for 2022.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH