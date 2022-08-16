UNLV research predicts Southern Nevada's population will grow to 3.4 million residents by 2060

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — According to a study by UNLV researchers, Southern Nevada’s population is expected to grow to an estimated 3.39 million by 2060.

UNLV’s Center for Business and Economic Research says the current population of 2.23 million residents will grow by a rate of 1.8% in 2022, adding approximately 41,900 people.

By 2040 alone, the population in Clark County is expected to grow by 698,000 residents, according to CBER’s research, pushing the local population past the 3 million mark.

As Southern Nevada continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, CBER predicts strong economic activity throughout 2023 and 2024, boosted by “infrastructure investment.”

Job Growth Expected to be Strong in Healthcare and Social Assistance

As pandemic restrictions eased, 71,000 jobs were added in Clark County in 2021.

9,000 jobs in the hospitality industry are projected to be added by 2024 because of the addition of new building projects and hotel rooms.

Between 2021 and 2060, CBER projects 498,000 jobs will be added, after healthcare and social assistance becomes the second largest sector after accommodation and food services in 2025.

CBER’s report indicates that the predicted shift towards healthcare and social assistance will reflect an aging populace. By 2060, the population of Clark County residents aged 65 and older is expected to double to over 889,000 residents.

By 2060, healthcare will account for 14.7% of GDP in Southern Nevada, up from 10.7% today.

After 2038, Hispanics are expected to be the county's largest population group, accounting for 60.2% of the population growth by race over the next 38 years.

Using the Data for Public Investment

CBER’s research has proven to be a helpful guide in proactive planning, which will save taxpayers money and resources in a variety of ways, according to Andrew Woods, director of CBER. Especially when it comes to how the population will affect Southern Nevada’s water consumption.

In a statement, Woods said, “All of the data that makes up the population forecast paints a picture of what our community will look like in the next several decades and the opportunities and challenges that come with it.”