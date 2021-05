LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's Asian-American Pacific Islander heritage month and UNLV is taking the time to recognize its AAPI students.

UNLV has over 16% of students who identify as Asian or Pacific Islander.

The majority of international students who come to UNLV are from Asia and countries in the Middle East.

The university is also federally designated as an Asian American and Native American Pacific Islander serving institution.