LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As we approach the one year anniversary of COVID-19 lockdowns, a UNLV professor has been studying how well people are coping with communication.

According to Professor Natalie Pennington, older technologies like phone calls and emails were actually more effective at easing pandemic loneliness and stress.

Newer options like video chats, social media and interactive video games were less effective.

