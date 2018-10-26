UNLV Police Services have two K9s who are trained to sniff out potential explosives.

One of them is a 6-year-old named Buster and he is on patrol daily - looking out for anything suspicious.

UNLV Police Sgt. Paul Velez says officers are aware of suspicious packages showing up across the country this week and are encouraging the public to be extremely vigilant.

Authorities also urged anyone who comes across a suspicious package to contact an emergency dispatcher.

Buster has been with the department since 2013.

