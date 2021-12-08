UNLV online learning system down during finals week

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Thousands of online learners at UNLV were locked out of their study materials, assignments, and final exams Tuesday as an Amazon Web Services outage crippled the school's online learning platform Canvas.

Students were sent this message early in the outage:

Dear Students,

Amazon Web Services suffered an outage today, affecting services like WebCampus, LockDown Browser, and Panopto. Users may experience intermittent issues while using these applications.

Amazon has identified the cause of the outage and is actively working towards recovering services. Status updates on campus technologies, including WebCampus, LockDown Browser, and Panopto, are available at status.unlv.edu [s.bl-1.com].

Everyone’s patience is greatly appreciated during the service interruption. Anyone with questions may contact the ITHelp Desk.

University of Nevada Las Vegas

AWS has indicated they've made progress on getting their systems back online, but multiple services continued to experience errors Tuesday evening.

Neither UNLV, Canvas, or AWS were able to provide an estimate on when online services would be fully restored.