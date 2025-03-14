UNLV one of 45+ institutions under investigation for civil rights violations

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The U.S. Department of Education on Friday named UNLV among 45 universities across the country under investigation for potential civil rights violations.

According to a news release sent to Channel 13 on Friday, the Department of Education alleges these universities have violated Title VI of the Civil Rights Act by partnering with an organization called The PhD Project.

The Department of Education claims the PhD Project limits eligibility for its resources based on the race of participants. According to its website, the organization (founded in 1994) "encourages and supports historically underrepresented candidates on their journey to acquiring a PhD."

The Department says these investigations come after it sent a letter to federally funded education institutions. The letter states in part, "Although some programs may appear neutral on their face, a closer look reveals that they are, in fact, motivated by racial considerations. And race-based decision-making, no matter the form, remains impermissible."

Institutions found in violation of Title VI could lose federal funds, the Department noted.

The full list of universities under investigation includes:

