UNLV officials discuss plans for community enhancement, expanding campus footprint

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Violence has been in the spotlight recently — specifically crimes near the University of Nevada Las Vegas.

In a roundabout effort to combat it, University officials have been focusing on community enhancement with new innovative buildings.

As UNLV continues to grow and expand its campus footprint, officials say expanding the campus to Maryland Parkway could benefit the nearby economy in addition to reducing crime.

David Frommer, UNLV's Associate Vice President of Planning, Construction and Real Estate, says, "We're also [being] careful because we want the neighbors who are here to stay here. We've got great small businesses. We've got great residential neighborhoods around our campus. So we want our development, our acquisitions, to be strategic and purposeful."

New developments include the Hospitality Hall, the Fertita Football Complex and the Advance Engineering Building, which is currently under construction.

University officials say another addition to the campus will be the expansion of the Tropicana Parking Garage, which will add over 800 parking spots at UNLV.