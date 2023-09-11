UNLV offering courses for aspiring DJs as Vegas entertainment scene offers many opportunities

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Anyone wanting to learn how to be a DJ is in luck as UNLV Continuing Education is offering a new certificate this year.

It's called "DJ Like a Pro" and it's a great way to learn the skills of the trade, program organizer D'Jean Reid of Jamfest Music Group said.

"There's tons of opportunity here for DJs," Reid said. "We're in the entertainment capital of the world. There's a lot of theatrical and musical performances throughout the City of Las Vegas and DJs, a lot of the time, fit into roles with those."

Reid started his event production company, Jamfest, about a year ago, but he has extensive experience in Las Vegas as a DJ. He was a resident DJ for three years on the Strip and has also worked in technical positions for MGM Resorts International and Caesars Entertainment.

The certificate program is his idea and he's serious about his craft.

"We teach people how to be professional DJs," Reid said. "The technical skills, the business side, and also the psychology of being a DJ."

After all, Reid said a DJ has to know how to read a crowd and get the party going.

One of the early students to earn a certificate is Robert Realon, a local nurse who wanted to learn more about DJing. He'd like to eventually work DJ gigs on the side.

"I'm in my 30s, so it doesn't matter how old you are when you want to get started," Realon said.

Michaael O'Baid, who goes by the stage name DJ Ai, is one of the instructors for the certificate program. He said an interest in the craft, along with a little tenacity, can go a long way.

"You gotta have the passion," O'Baid said. "That's how I look at it. If you don't have the passion, it's just like anything. You're probably not going to succeed."

For those who'd simply like to learn more about how to be a DJ as a hobby, there's also a beginner course. In addition to UNLV, Reid said the programs will also be offered through the College of Southern Nevada.

The DJ Like a Pro program meets five times and costs $1,300 to register. The beginner course meets for a few hours one day and costs $260. For more information, those interested should click here.