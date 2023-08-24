UNLV move in day comes during record enrollment year

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Hundreds of new and returning students have been welcomed back to campus at UNLV.

Students have been moving in throughout the week for a record enrollment year of 4,600 first-year students. Officials expect 31,000 students for total enrollment.

We spoke with Peter Gatto, director of housing and residential life at the university.

"This year we're looking to house around 1,700, so we're very excited. We spent a lot of time over the summer transitioning all of the rooms, working with our custodial, working with our maintenance very closely to make sure when students do arrive, they have a top quality experience and they're very excited about their living quarters," Gatto said.



This Friday, August 24, freshmen will receive their red Rebel cords and make a pledge to graduate during the annual welcome day ceremony.