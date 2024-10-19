UNLV main campus under power outage, NV Energy working on a fix

UPDATE | Friday, 9:10 p.m.

NV Energy said they estimate power to be restored by 12 a.m. (midnight).

ORIGINAL ARTICLE

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A large portion of the UNLV main campus is currently affected by a power outage, according to the university's social media page.

UNLV said NV Energy is on the campus and working to resolve the issue. In the meantime, UNLV said campus police have increased their presence on school grounds.

A power outage is affecting a large area of the UNLV main campus. NV Energy crews are working to resolve the issue.@updsouth has increased its presence on the main campus.



Contact https://t.co/ZX1e343bHt for assistance. https://t.co/xFgtuxlSQh — UNLV (@unlv) October 19, 2024

According to NV Energy's outage map, the cause of the power outage is still under investigation as of 8:30 p.m. Friday.

Anyone on campus in need of assistance should visit the University Police Services contact webpage or by phone at (702) 895-5575.