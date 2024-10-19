Watch Now
UNLV main campus under power outage, NV Energy working on a fix

UPDATE | Friday, 9:10 p.m.

NV Energy said they estimate power to be restored by 12 a.m. (midnight).

ORIGINAL ARTICLE

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A large portion of the UNLV main campus is currently affected by a power outage, according to the university's social media page.

UNLV said NV Energy is on the campus and working to resolve the issue. In the meantime, UNLV said campus police have increased their presence on school grounds.

According to NV Energy's outage map, the cause of the power outage is still under investigation as of 8:30 p.m. Friday.

Anyone on campus in need of assistance should visit the University Police Services contact webpage or by phone at (702) 895-5575.

