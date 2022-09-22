UNLV looking to hire officers to cover all perimeters of campus

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — UNLV's university police services has now been approved to hire more police officers.

The good news comes at a critical time.

A recent uptick in crime around UNLV has many students worried about their safety.

“Its always better to be in numbers in case anything happens," said Tanner Richardson, a senior at UNLV.

Richardson and his friends practice the 'buddy system' during late nights around campus.

"I know this isn't a super safe area," Richardson explains.

The perimeter of UNLV reachers is further than some may realize. And having been without enough officers, students may feel as if some parts of campus are more dangerous than others.

UNIVERSITY POLICE SERVICES ISSUES WARNING TO UNLV STUDENTS DURING HOMICIDE INVESTIGATIONS

But now, campus police will receive help. With the approval, LT. Toni Summerlin, says they will be hiring officers soon and looking into hiring retired police officers, who want to once again wear the uniform and protect the community.