UNLV lewdness suspect now accused of robbing, fondling woman

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man accused of lewdness earlier this month is now accused of robbing, battering and fondling a woman at UNLV's Greenspun Hall.

At 5:50 Friday morning, a man approached the woman and "battered her by grabbing her breasts and striking her, and took the victim’s phone by force. The suspect fled the area eastbound across Maryland Parkway," UNLV police said.

Police say it appears to be the same suspect accused of open and gross lewdness in a women's restroom at the College of Southern Nevada, North Las Vegas Campus on July 8.

Suspect Description: Black male, 25 years old, 6'2" inches tall, slim build, black hair, brown eyes, last seen wearing a gray “Lady Rancho Rams High School” shirt with green “Rams” shorts.

If you see this suspect, call University Police Services at 701-895-3669 or 702-895-3668.