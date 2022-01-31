UNLV grads debuting air purification system at world's largest HVAC convention

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A start-up company by UNLV alumni is making its big debut at the world’s largest HVACR convention this week.

Promethium’s HVAC air purification system can kill COVID, pathogens and gasses that no other equipment on the market can, according to its creators.

CEO Xavier Morgan and CTO Devon Scheg say the system can also combat microplastics and microfibers, which can be produced from dryers. Those particles can end up getting into your system, causing health problems.

Morgan and Scheg were both mechanical engineering students at UNLV. They said their idea started as a Tupperware prototype. Currently, they’re among the top innovators in the world in the HVACR industry.

Promethium is also the October 2020 winner of the Lee Prize of $250,000 from Lee Business School.