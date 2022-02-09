UNLV COM Lab's 'Whisper Room' boost confidence for students

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Take a step inside to a transformed world with peace and quiet. A safe space to gain the confidence to ace that speech, debate or comm class assignment.

"Everyone that has come in here has been very nervous so far because public speaking is so scary," says communications graduate student and COM Lab mentor Samantha Schaffer.

The black box closes you in from the outside world, where no one can hear you. The perfect place to practice public speaking with no distractions.

Jordyn Sanders, a criminal justice graduate student tells us: "It’s an excellent space where I can practice my presentations in a comfortable environment where I don’t feel like I’m being watched by a bunch of people."

Everything you need all in one space: a computer, ring light and recording station. I you need guidance with your writing and performance, there are tutors, like Samantha, at the COM Lab ready to help.

"I had a student who came in and she was very nervous. She was reading off her outline because she said she has to do this because it’s the only way I’m going to remember it. I asked her to put it down and asked “Is this topic special to you?” She said yes I chose it because it’s something I’m passionate about it," said Schaffer.

After the students trip to the “Whisper Room”…

"She saw it more as being a conversation about her being able to speak about her passion. I actually ran into her on campus later and she told me how much that helped her," Schaffer excitedly explains.

No more frantically trying to find a place to practice or the dreaded hallway where you hope no one walks by or can hear you. The whisper rooms made their debut at Greenspun Hall in the fall, open to any student in need of it.

"The whisper room has made me feel more confident in my speeches and ability to present," says Sanders.

The com lab is fully open for students. The communications department is requiring all comm students to use the com lab at least once for the upcoming semester.