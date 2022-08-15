UNLV becomes smoke-free, tobacco-free campus ahead of Fall 2022 Semester

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The University of Nevada, Las Vegas has announced that it will become a smoke-free and tobacco-free campus on Monday.

The smoke-free and tobacco-free campus policy was approved by UNLV’s University Policy Committee in September 2021, and will be in place for the Fall 2022 semester.

This policy applies to students, faculty, staff and visitors on all UNLV properties, including UNLV’s Maryland Parkway, Shadow Lane and Paradise campuses, Thomas & Mack Center, and all other buildings or facilities owned, operated or occupied by UNLV in the state of Nevada. UNLV will be joining approximately 2,000 other universities across the country that have already implemented this policy.

This policy will prohibit all forms of smoking, tobacco use, marijuana use, and unregulated nicotine products including, but not limited to:

Cigarettes, cigars (commercially or self-rolled)

Pipes, hookahs, water pipes

Electronic cigarettes

Vape pens

Bidis, Kreteks

Smokeless tobacco (e.g., snuff, snus, chew)

Cannabis/marijuana in all forms

“It’s no secret that smoking, vaping, and using tobacco have negative health impacts,” said UNLV School of Public Health Dean Shawn Gerstenberger. “With most smokers starting before the age of 27, college campuses are an important environment where we can educate students and prevent these behaviors before they begin. Furthermore, as a minority-serving institution, we serve those who are at greater risk, including low-income and first-generation students.”

Led by the UNLV School of Public Health in collaboration with the Southern Nevada Health District, American Lung Association, American Heart Association, American Cancer Society, Nevada Public Health Association and the Nevada Tobacco Prevention Coalition, this policy applies to students, faculty, staff and visitors on all UNLV properties.

“In public health, we work to protect people and the communities where they live, work, learn, and play,” said Gerstenberger. “Each time we step on campus, UNLV faculty, staff, and students are playing a critical role in creating a cleaner and healthier environment for all.”