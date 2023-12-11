UNLV alters finals plans following campus tragedy

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Final exams were scheduled to start on Monday at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. However, plans for the rest of the semester are changing after the tragedy on campus last week.

On Friday, the university canceled on-campus, in-person finals this fall. Instead, students will end their semester based on the work they completed before Dec. 6. Some faculty may offer an optional online final exams or take-home projects before December 18, allowing students to improve their grades. However, students are not required to opt-in to exams if they do not wish to take them.

Commencement will proceed as scheduled on December 19th from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. for undergrads and December 20th at 4 p.m. for masters and doctoral degrees.

“What our university endured on Dec. 6 is nothing short of life-changing. We will not ever forget that day. But something that you all need to know, and I know it in my heart, is that UNLV is strong and UNLV is resilient,” UNLV President Keith Whitfield said.

The university encourages anyone affected by the tragedy to reach out to the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center at 702-455-2433.