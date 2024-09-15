Watch Now
Unknown car immediately flees scene of early morning hit-and-run, LVMPD says

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Authorities are investigating an early morning hit and run that hospitalized the victim.

Officers from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department responded to the area of South Durango Drive and Purple Flower Lane to a hit-and-run that happened around 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 15.

Police said an unknown vehicle was heading south on Durango Drive and hit a pedestrian in the road. The driver immediately fled the scene without giving any identifying information.

The pedestrian was taken to University Medical Center Trauma Center, where he is being treated for his injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call LVMPD's Collision Investigation Section at 702-828-3060. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-555.

