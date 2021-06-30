University Medical Center reports suspicious activity, possible cyberattack

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — University Medical Center's cybersecurity team says it found suspicious activity on the hospital's computer network in mid-June.

UMC quickly restricted external access to servers, the hospital says, and it continues to work with law enforcement to fully investigate the activity.

UMC also says it believes cybercriminals accessed a server used to store data, but there is no evidence that any clinical systems were accessed during the attack.

The hospital says it will notify patients and employees that their personal information may be at risk "out of an abundance of caution," and it will provide them with access to complimentary identity protection and credit monitoring services.

Clinical operations are continuing as normal.