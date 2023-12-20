United Way's 'Warmth Drive' part of 'Season of Giving' opportunities to give back

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — United Way of Southern Nevada needs your help this holiday season when it comes to collecting toys, packing food, and much more. It's part of the non-profit's 'Season of Giving' campaign.

The nonprofit is holding a warmth drive for donations of new or gently used blankets, jackets, coats, gloves, socks, and scarves. The organization also urges members to volunteer by participating in activities such as collecting toys, packing food, or creating stockings.

Also, participants can win big this holiday season through the Vegas sports raffle by purchasing a $100 ticket. Individuals can attend 22 sports events in Las Vegas.

“This is the Superbowl, every Raiders home game, every Golen Knights home game, Formula 1, The National Finals Rodeo, it just keeps going. All of UNLV's sporting events. Vegas Sports jackpot is the ultimate stocking stuffer and is a great way to give back to the community,” said Vice President of Programs Aaron Krolikowski.

