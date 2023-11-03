United Way of Southern Nevada's annual suit drive empowers women reentering the workforce

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With the community’s help, United Way of Southern Nevada's annual suit drive supports women reentering the workforce by providing business.

Women participating in return-to-work programs across 11 non-profit agencies in the valley now have the opportunity to receive donated business clothing and items, thanks to contributions from the community and the United Way of Southern Nevada's 16th Women United Suit Drive.

Representatives from the United Way of Southern Nevada have highlighted that because district libraries serve as drop-off locations, they were able to collect double the number of clothing pieces this year.

Julian High, the CEO and the president of the United Way of Southern Nevada, says that the suit drive's purpose is to assist women in restarting their careers, reentering the workforce, and boosting their self-esteem.

“We have double the amount of clothing than we had last year, and I think that it speaks to that Las Vegas spirit of we’re going to help people and take care of our neighbors and building community. We cannot be more grateful or humbled to be the collecting agencies for these clothes because we know women do better, society do better,” said High.

If you cannot donate, you can support Women United on Nov. 9 at their luncheon. Guests are invited to attend the Women United Suit Drive Luncheon at Via Brasil Steakhouse to celebrate the success of the Suit Drive and hear insights from an inspirational panel of female leaders in the community.

These speakers include Latoya Holman, Chief Development Officer of The Public Education Foundation; Kat Klehm, Executive Director of the Lincoln Dynamic Foundation; Cindy Trussel, CEO of Lighthouse Charities; and Janet Quintero, Vice President of External Affairs of UWSN.

Tickets start at $75 and can be purchased here.