United Way of Southern Nevada, IRS expanding free tax services

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We are about a month away from Tax Day and you might need help getting your forms completed in time.

The United Way of Southern Nevada is partnering with the IRS and local Volunteer Income Tax Assistance programs to offer free tax preparation services.

These services are offering to people who generally make $60,000 a year or less, people with disabilities, the elderly, and limited English-speaking taxpayers who need help.

"United Way of Southern Nevada is proud to support local Volunteer Income Tax Assistance programs to ensure Southern Nevadans are able to access the support they need to file their taxes at no cost," Julian High, United Way of Southern Nevada president and CEO, said. "The additional funds provided through a tax return can provide support to Southern Nevadans by helping cover the cost of basic needs and set them up for success in the future."

United Way said that last year, 31 million workers and families received about $64 billion back after qualifying for the Earned Income Tax Credit and those funds could cover essentials like groceries, rent, utilities, and other bills.

You can find locations in the valley by checking the Nevada Free Taxes Coalition or IRS websites.

Tax Day is April 18.