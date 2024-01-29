United Way launches tax assistance events for valley residents: Free services and expert guidance available

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Tax season officially begins Monday, and for most Americans, the deadline for filing is April 15. To assist valley residents, the United Way of Southern Nevada has organized tax preparation events in partnership with Tax Silverado Taxes Coalition VITA Site Locations.

Throughout tax season, this non-profit organization collaborates with VITA site locations to host free tax preparation events for residents with an annual income of $65,000 or lower. At these events, taxpayers receive an interview sheet and then meet with a someone who will assist in preparing, reviewing, and emailing their returns to the IRS.

“We’re qualified, and you don’t have to pay any money. The only things we can’t assist with are solar panels, electric cars, and rental properties,” explained VITA Site Coordinator Richard Hogue.

For additional information and a comprehensive list of Tax Silverado Taxes Coalition VITA Site Locations, click here.