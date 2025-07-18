Unit of Nevada Air National Guard deploying to help fight fires in western U.S.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The 152nd Airlift Wing of the Nevada Air National Guard out of Reno has been activated to help fight fires throughout the western U.S.

The "High Rollers" C-130 aircraft is equipped with a Modular Airborne Fire Fighting System. It joins the 146th Airlift Wing "Hollywood Guard" out of California in its response.

“The 152nd Airlift Wing, Nevada Air National Guard, is honored to once again answer the call in defense of our fellow Americans,” said Col. Catherine Grush, the Commander of the 152nd Airlift Wing. “Fighting wildfires from the air is demanding and dangerous work, but our Airmen take immense pride in serving alongside our civilian partners to protect homes, communities, and the people of Nevada. This mission hits close to home—and we’re all in.”

The High Rollers were activated along with other airborne firefighting units earlier this year to support the fires in the greater Los Angeles area.

The National Wildfire Preparedness Level was recently raised to a 4 out of 5, reflecting the increased wildland fire activity across multiple regions of the country.

A total of 37,672 wildfires have burned approximately 2.5 million acres in the U.S. so far this year. Currently, 36 large fires are burning across several western states.

The High Rollers and the Hollywood Guard will be initially based out of Channel Islands Air National Guard Base in California and are anticipated to be in place through Aug. 14, 2025.

