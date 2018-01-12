Unique fitness class helping woman get back on her feet

A unique fitness class is helping a Las Vegas woman get back on her feet.

Sharon Graham was left partially paralyzed from the waist down after a failed back surgery last year. She was no longer able to walk.

She tried physical therapy, but that didn't work

But everything is changing now and it's because she learned to swim like a mermaid.

The fins help Graham isolate her muscles and the type of swimming it requires is a good core workout.

AquaMermaid teaches both kids and adults how to swim with a mermaid tail. Click here to find out more.