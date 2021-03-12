Unemployment Insurance site offline temporarily for regularly scheduled maintenance tomorrow

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) has announced that in order to conduct regular system updates, they are temporarily taking the Unemployment Insurance (UI) system offline tomorrow, March 13, from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m.

During this time, the site gets very few visitors, making it the optimal time to make regular updates. During this brief window, individuals will not be able to file claims or access the resource materials. Filers are encouraged to visit the site after 7 p.m. tomorrow night. This maintenance will not impact the PUA, DETR, and JobConnect sites.

