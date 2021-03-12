Menu

Watch
Local News

Actions

Unemployment Insurance site offline temporarily for regularly scheduled maintenance tomorrow

items.[0].image.alt
Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation
DETR WEBSITE
Posted at 1:20 PM, Mar 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-12 16:49:02-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (DETR) has announced that in order to conduct regular system updates, they are temporarily taking the Unemployment Insurance (UI) system offline tomorrow, March 13, from 1 p.m. until 7 p.m.

During this time, the site gets very few visitors, making it the optimal time to make regular updates. During this brief window, individuals will not be able to file claims or access the resource materials. Filers are encouraged to visit the site after 7 p.m. tomorrow night. This maintenance will not impact the PUA, DETR, and JobConnect sites.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

STREAMING NOW

6:38 AM, Nov 25, 2018