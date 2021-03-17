Unemployment declines since December in several areas in Nevada

According to the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation’s January 2021 economic report, Nevada’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 8.1% in January 2021, significantly higher than 3.7% in January 2020.

Seasonally adjusted estimates account for regularly seen economic patterns, and the rest of the estimates in the release have not been seasonally adjusted.

In the three Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSA), the unemployment rates were 9.9% in the Las Vegas area, 4.9 percent in Reno, and the Carson City area had an unemployment rate of 5.6% in January 2021.

In Nevada’s counties, the lowest unemployment rate was in Eureka County at 3.1%, and Clark County had the highest rate of the counties at 9.9%.

Since December 2020, Humboldt County remained unchanged; five counties increased by 0.1 percentage points; and the remaining eleven counties decreased.

For a look at unemployment rates in your county, visit our Area Profiles Page.