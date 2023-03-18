Underserved students get technology training, setting path for future careers

Future information technology experts are getting free training in north Las Vegas. The non-profit program Tech Impact gives under-served students a chance at a career in the information technology (IT) field.

This hands-on experience is helping students change their lives for the better.

To help fill the void in the information and technology industry in Las Vegas, 150 students are paving the way to a new career with a chance to receive it resources and training.

It's all hands on deck for these students ready to learn and ready to explore a future in the information technology industry. Link Technology team members are leading this free training. This 16 week ITWorks Program, provides training, certification and the experience students need to get entry level i-t positions. The training is for students ages 18 through 26. So far, the feedback is positive.

“It means a lot because throughout my school years, i never felt like i was the sharpest tool in the shed. the mentors here are very kind and very up lifting. they make you feel like you could be something,” said Gavin Dumo, student with the program.

“I came from a very toxic environment. so, moving out here with my partner and being recommended to this program, just gave me a lot of faith in what i'm capable of,” said Maya Garcia, a student with the program.

These students started the program 5 weeks ago. They're in class every day, except Mondays and Wednesdays where training is online.

Friday was all about training for the big job interview. Students did mock interviews with mentors.

Debbie Banko, CEO of Link Technologies came by to talk to students as well.

“They get the technical knowledge here. they have spaces where they can actually use a lab here and do hands-on training. and they walk away from here with 3 different certifications,” said Bank.

She says the program has a 85 percent success rate. And it first started in a few northeast states, but she says she knew there was a need in Las Vegas…

She says one graduate of the program is now making $55,000 a year and taking trips for work in a IT career field.

Many of the success stories with students, have gone on to big IT companies with the MGM, Wynn and NV Energy. She says anyone can apply on Techimpact.org.

The program has 3 months left. After completion, students graduate on June 2nd.