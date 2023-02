LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — UMC is opening their new Aliante Quick Care and Primary Care location and celebrating by giving eligible families free booster seats.

The clinic is located at 5860 Losee Road near Tropical Parkway in North Las Vegas.

There will also be more information on car seat safety, free blood pressure screenings, first aid training and giveaways.

The event is from 10 a.m. to noon.