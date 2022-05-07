Ukrainian scientists see working amid war as act of defiance

Many Ukrainian scientists are continuing their research and teaching even amid Russia's war.

A report published in April said Ukraine’s Ministry of Education and Science estimated that 4,000 to 6,000 scholars had already left Ukraine but around 100,000 remained.

Ukrainian scientists are appealing to international institutions for remote work opportunities as well as access to journals, datasets, archives and other materials.

But they also say they want to prevent the war from resulting in a long-lasting exodus of talent which will be needed to rebuild Ukraine’s institutions after fighting stops.

As one scientist put it “We don’t want the war to result in a brain drain from Ukraine.”