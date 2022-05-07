Watch
Ukrainian scientists see working amid war as act of defiance

Ukraine Scientists
Anton Vlaschenko/AP
In this March 2022 photo provided by zoologist Anton Vlaschenko, smoke rises from a fire after Russian shelling struck a street market in Kharkiv, Ukraine, close to the office of the Ukrainian Bat Rehabilitation Center. Even amid war, many Ukrainian scientists are continuing their research and teaching. A report published in April said Ukraine’s Ministry of Education and Science estimated that 4,000 to 6,000 scholars had already left Ukraine – mostly women with families – but around 100,000 remained. (Anton Vlaschenko via AP)
Ukraine Scientists
Posted at 1:42 PM, May 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-07 16:42:18-04

Many Ukrainian scientists are continuing their research and teaching even amid Russia's war.

A report published in April said Ukraine’s Ministry of Education and Science estimated that 4,000 to 6,000 scholars had already left Ukraine but around 100,000 remained.

Ukrainian scientists are appealing to international institutions for remote work opportunities as well as access to journals, datasets, archives and other materials.

But they also say they want to prevent the war from resulting in a long-lasting exodus of talent which will be needed to rebuild Ukraine’s institutions after fighting stops.

As one scientist put it “We don’t want the war to result in a brain drain from Ukraine.”

