Ukrainian community in Las Vegas holds rally downtown for 3 years of war

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Ukrainian community and supporters gathered at the Stand with Ukraine rally in downtown Las Vegas on Sunday.

Organizers said the event aimed to raise awareness about the ongoing war in Ukraine, honor those affected and urge continued international support.

The rally was held downtown, where protestors passed the Las Vegas City Hall and the Las Vegas District Court.

The rally featured speeches from Ukrainian community leaders and activists.

"We are here today to remind the USA that Ukraine is still fighting for its freedom. We will not be silent, and we will not stop advocating for justice, military aid, and humanitarian relief," said Kristy Thompson, Ukrainian American who is a volunteer organizer for numerous charity and cultural events for the Ukrainian community in Las Vegas.

"Please continue calling Congress to express your opinion on the current narrative conveyed by American officials regarding support for our homeland," said Yulia Sobol, a volunteer organizer of the Ukrainian Kids Club in the city.

Attendees held signs reading “Stop Russian Aggression,” “Stand with Ukraine,” and “Freedom for Ukraine.”

.

The rally also aimed to mobilize support for humanitarian aid, with organizers encouraging donations to reputable organizations assisting displaced Ukrainians and frontline defenders.

The Ukrainian community in Las Vegas continues to organize initiatives, including fundraising efforts, awareness campaigns, and cultural events to support Ukraine.