Ukraine crisis: A Las Vegas man is partnering with Jewish Nevada to help

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Victor Fuchs was born in Odessa, Ukraine.

He and his family found a safe haven in the United States many years ago.

As tensions rise in his home country, Fuchs in doing everything he can to help.

He has donated his time and money to the crisis in Ukraine.

Working alongside of Jewish Nevada, an umbrella of the Jewish Federation, the same organization that helped his family years ago.

President and CEO of Jewish Nevada, Stefanie Tuzman says all proceeds raised for Jewish families in Ukraine, go directly to food, shelter and any other needs they may have.

So far, the organization has raised more than $106,000.

To help Jewish families in Ukraine, click here.