Ugly weather and rising COVID-19 case counts aren't slowing down Las Vegas holiday visitors

PRIMM (KTNV) — It is one of the busiest travel days of the holiday season, with many people deciding to spend Christmas in Las Vegas. But rainy, slippery roads welcomed them into the city.

The observable traffic on the northbound Interstate 15 was a little lighter than expected and drivers said that has more to do with prices than the pandemic.

“Very surprised. It was actually really nice,” said Amanda Jackson, who drove from Joshua Tree, California. “I was dreading having to drive out here and hit any holiday traffic.”

Tower cameras showed higher volumes of vehicles at times, though it was ultimately short-lived. Other than that, the hardest part for many drivers was just unearthing themselves from Los Angeles.

“The blessings of the bumper to bumper?” said Jason from South Central LA. “I call it bonding time with my family.”

“[It’s] usually about five-to-six hours of traffic,” said Jackson. “This year, we’re able to stop. It’s only been three hours.”

Clark County just recorded 1,107 new cases of COVID-19, creating some holiday concerns. But that is not driving these visitors away.

“Of course, the gas prices,” said Jason. “They’re sky-high right now. California, we’re paying $4.95 a gallon.”

“I honestly just think it’s the cost of gas,” said Jackson. “The cost of running your vehicle. A lot of people don’t have the income. But I don’t think it’s any fear of the virus or any fear of travel.”