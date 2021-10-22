Uber warns high demand may impact rates, availability in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We have another weekend full of sports and entertainment in Las Vegas.

There are so many events planned with hundreds of thousands of visitors in town, that Uber is encouraging people to find another way home.

Among the events happening this weekend is the Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC). The three-day festival kicks off Friday night at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Uber released a statement Thursday telling festival-goers to be prepared for higher rates and limited ride availability.

The statement reads:

"Given the amount of other large-scale events taking place this weekend in Las Vegas, EDC riders should expect longer wait times, dynamic pricing, and product unavailability due to very high demand. We encourage concert-goers to explore alternative transportation options to get to and from EDC Las Vegas.”

Uber is offering drivers who are picking up from Uber Zones this weekend a bump in pay because of the expected high demand.

Other events taking place include the Vegas Golden Knights taking on the Edmonton Oilers Friday inside T-Mobile Arena at 7 p.m. They also face the Islanders at home on Sunday.

The Las Vegas Raiders will host the Philadelphia Eagles for a game at Allegiant Stadium Sunday at 1 p.m.

If you’re planning to attend any of the events or if you have other plans around the strip. You’ll want to plan ahead for a safe ride to and from your destination.