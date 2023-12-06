U2 residency bringing in big money at Sphere

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — New financial reports are revealing just how much money the U2 residency is bringing in for Sphere Entertainment Company.

The entire run will now be 40 shows, after an extension announced this week due to high demand.

At the time of the reporting however, only 17 of those shows had lit up the brand new Vegas Strip venue.

Less than halfway through their residency, U2 has commanded 280,000 attendees, or about 16,400 per show. This comes out to an average of $1.8 million per concert.

The math works out to $30.7 million in total revenue for Sphere as of November 30.

In addition to U2, the Sphere Experience debuted on October 6 of this year. The "Postcard from Earth" shows have generated $44.5 million over the coarse of 111 shows, according to the SEC filing.