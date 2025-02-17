U.S. Postal Service schedule change for Presidents' Day

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Retail services at U.S. Postal Service facilities will be closed on Monday, Feb. 17, in observance of Presidents' Day. There will also be no regular mail deliveries on Monday.

Normal operations will open again on Tuesday, Feb. 18, but if you're still in need of some services or products, USPS has provided the following information for you:



Stamps are available at grocery, pharmacy and convenient stores.

For 24/7 access to most postal products and services, go to www.usps.com , where you can look up a ZIP Code, track a package, buy stamps, hold mail, print postage online, submit a change of address, schedule a package pickup and find USPS locations including self-service kiosks.

www.usps.com Get an email preview of mail and packages coming soon to your mailbox. Sign up for Informed Delivery at InformedDelivery.com.

For a list of more federal holidays and observances, you can visit the USPS holiday and events page by clicking the link here.

