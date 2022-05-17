U.S House of Representatives to hold hearing regarding UFOs

(KTNV) — For the first time in more than fifty years, a house panel will hold an open congressional hearing regarding UFOs on Tuesday.

This meeting would give the public a chance to hear directly from experts and leaders in the intelligence community.

"I'm not going to get ahead of that testimony, but we are committed to be absolutely as transparent as we can with the American people," said John Kirby, a Pentagon spokesperson. "We need a better process. That's what this group is going to do for us."

So far, Pentagon officials have not given many details. However, there have been dozens of reports of "unidentified aerial phenomena" since 2004. Only one of them was explained in a report that led the Pentagon to form a special program aimed at streamlining data on the unexplained occurrences.