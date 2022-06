NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department said they are working a shooting investigation at an apartment complex on the 3200 block of Fountain Falls Way near Cheyenne Avenue and Simmons Street on Wednesday evening.

Police say two minors in their late teens were self-transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

North Las Vegas police say detectives are on scene and no suspect information is available yet.