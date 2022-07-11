Two suspects robbed store near Treasure Island Hotel and Casino

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that they are searching for two suspects who robbed a business near Treasure Island Hotel and Casino.

Las Vegas police provided video of one suspect that was standing outside the store.

Photos from police show a White male adult believed to be between 25 to 35 years old, and an Asian or Pacific Islander adult woman believed to be around the same age.

Police said that the man pulled out a gun, stole merchandise, and then fled the scene.

Those with information regarding the robbery are asked by police to contact LVMPD ‘s Commercial Robbery Unit at 702-828-3591. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact 702-385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.