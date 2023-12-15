Two Spaniards hope to make their mark on American bullfighting in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's one of the most dangerous sports in the world — bullfighting!

Here in Las Vegas, the competition for the best bullfighter heated up this week as two Spaniards joined the ranks, giving American bullfighters a run for their money. Our Paulina Bucka gives us an up-close and personal look at the competition.

Barrelman Andy North of Bullfighters Only, freestyle bullfighting's professional league, told Channel 13, "It's different for every person. Some of them may really be evaluating their life choices."

Sixty seconds. Man versus beast. A competition that is downright terrifying.

Bullfighters face off with a bull with nothing more than skill, athleticism, and footwork.

North said, "In America, people immediately think swords and capes — and, you know, ultimately hurting the bill. But we don't do that, instead of swords and capes, we use our body to direct the bull. If anybody's in danger of harm, it's the bullfighter, not the bull."

American bullfighting became popular in the 80s and would later fall off until its revival in 2015 by a small group of fighters who never quite gave up the sport.

"Bullfighters only started as a small online company that sold gear for bullfighters," North explained. "Then, in 2015, we held our first event over at the Las Vegas Convention Center, and it has continued to progress from there."

This year's competition will be getting back to its roots, according to North.

"A piece of history is going to happen today," North said. "While we've had bullfighters from other countries come, I don't know when we've had this close of a connection to truly being grounded in the origin of the sport."

The two Spaniards, Jose Poca, and Cristian Blanco will compete for the first time in Las Vegas — and in American bullfighting.

North told Channel 13, "These guys, in particular, they're the best in Spain. They're the most popular bullfighters in Spain."

Standing alongside Flores, who helped us translate this interview, the two explained that they were given this opportunity after they both were hurt while competing last week. But Spanish and American bullfighting are two very different disciplines, they explain.

"Over there in Spain, the training is different. They train with real live animals, and here we train with dummies," North added.

"Right now, my mindset is just to give my best, make Spain proud, and show that Spaniards can compete in American bullfighting," Poca told Channel 13.

Poca entered the arena first on Thursday but, unfortunately, was hurt and didn't finish the mandatory 40 seconds needed to qualify for the championship round.

On Friday, Cristian Blanco will have his chance at proving himself.

Overall, opening the bullfighting competition to the two Spaniards brings hope that maybe one day we'll be seeing the sport on TV screens in the U.S. and across the world.

And North agrees. "I definitely think it opens the door to a global platform."