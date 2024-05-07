Two shot on East Tropicana Avenue Tuesday morning

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two people have been hospitalized Tuesday following an early morning shooting in Las Vegas.

One remains in critical condition while the condition of the second person has not been disclosed as of noon on May 7.

First responders received initial calls about this incident on the 3000 block of East Tropicana Avenue at 8:21 a.m. and police are still asking the public to avoid the area into the afternoon, while also saying there is no active threat to the community.

The investigation is still ongoing, LVMPD says