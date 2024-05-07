Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Two shot on East Tropicana Avenue Tuesday morning

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is one of the largest law enforcement agencies in the nation as seen in March 2021
Joe Bartels, Reporter, KTNV
These are photos of a Las Vegas Metropolitan Department vehicle parked outside of their headquarters as seen in March 2021
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is one of the largest law enforcement agencies in the nation as seen in March 2021
Posted at 12:17 PM, May 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-07 15:21:01-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two people have been hospitalized Tuesday following an early morning shooting in Las Vegas.

One remains in critical condition while the condition of the second person has not been disclosed as of noon on May 7.

First responders received initial calls about this incident on the 3000 block of East Tropicana Avenue at 8:21 a.m. and police are still asking the public to avoid the area into the afternoon, while also saying there is no active threat to the community.

The investigation is still ongoing, LVMPD says

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH