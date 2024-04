LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two people were hospitalized Monday night following a shooting in southern Las Vegas.

At around 5:15 p.m. on April 1, police say they arrived to the scene of two people suffering from gunshot wounds on the 4000 block of Escondido Street near the University District.

As of 10 p.m. on Monday, police say the suspect had not been found as investigators remained on scene.