Two pilots killed in crash at National Championship Air Races in Reno

RENO, Nev. (KTNV) — Two pilots have been killed in a crash at the National Championship Air Races at Reno-Stead Airport Sunday afternoon, KTNV's sister station, KOLO reports.

Officials have been on scene near Osage Road and Blackhawk Drive.

The Reno Air Racing Association told KOLO that at around 2:15 p.m. at the conclusion of the T-6 Gold race, upon landing, two planes collided. Both pilots were killed in the crash.

The Air Racing Association says that Nick Macy and Chris Rushing were killed in a landing accident, adding that both were expertly skilled pilots and Gold winners in the T-6 Class.

KOLO reports that no one else was hurt.

"Right as I looked up within two seconds, the planes collided," a witness told KOLO. "We saw so much stuff falling from the sky. We screamed to other campers, 'heads up!'"

According to the Reno Air Races website, this year was the last National Championship Air Races at the Reno-Stead Airport. The website says the Reno Tahoe Airport Authority cited the region's significant growth "amongst other concerns" to sunset the event after nearly 60 years.

However, the announcement posted on March 9 says officials are confident that the event will continue.