Two people injured from shooting near El Cortez Hotel and Casino Saturday morning.

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — At 3:35 a.m. on Saturday morning, LVMPD officers said they are currently investigating a shooting scene in Downtown Las Vegas at 600 Fremont St. near the El Cortez Hotel and Casino.

The press release said the call originally came out as a vehicle fire. When Las Vegas Fire & Rescue crews arrived on scene they immediately called in multiple people suffering from gunshot wounds.

LVMPD said two people walking near the 600 block of Fremont St. were struck by gunfire when a vehicle drove past them and fired off several rounds. The victims, one male and one female, were transported to a local hospital and suffered non life threatening injuries. The suspect vehicle is a truck last seen towards Clark Avenue and 6th Street.

6th Street should remain closed for the duration of the investigation according to LVMPD.