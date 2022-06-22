HENDERSON (KTNV) — Henderson Police and Fire said that there was a crash involving a vehicle and two pedestrians at Warm Springs Road and Stephanie Street around 2:34 p.m.

Preliminary investigation by officials determined that the pedestrians were walking in a marked crosswalk when they were struck by a gold Cadillac.

Speed and impairment are unknown at this time according to officials.

One pedestrian was transported to local area hospital in critical condition. The second pedestrian was treated on scene for minor injuries.

Northbound Stephanie at West Warm Springs is closed while investigators continue their investigation.

13 Action News will provide more information when available.