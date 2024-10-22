Two Nevada educators to receive scholarships from Teachers of Tomorrow

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — 20 aspiring teachers will be awarded $6,000 scholarships to cover the entire cost of Teachers of Tomorrow's (ToT) alternative teaching certification program— two being from Nevada.

Leonard Endsley from Henderson and Karen Tumbleson from Las Vegas were the recipients for 2024.

“Very few professions give you the opportunity to inspire and impact people for the rest of their lives. Teaching is incredibly rewarding and at ToT, we strive to ensure our new educators have every ounce of support they need to be successful, as they begin their teaching journey,” said Dr. Heath Morrison, ToT CEO.

As schools across the nation continue to face a devastating teacher shortage, ToT is working to ensure every student has a high-quality teacher in their classroom.

“I find colossal fulfillment in being an educator of all sorts—whether teaching in the classroom, coaching on the field, or training soldiers. Each role allows me to develop the minds of the next generation, equipping them with the knowledge and enduring skills they need to be successful. I believe that education is not just about conveying information, it's about influencing individuals who can think critically, adapt to challenges and contribute positively to their communities,” Endsley said.

Tumbleson said every kid has infinite worth and should be valued and assisted to be as successful.

“Encouragement makes all the difference in the world to give children positive feedback about themselves to keep trying until they've mastered a challenge," Tumbleson said.